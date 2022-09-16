Science Center To Reveal World’s Fair Dinosaur’s Name Tomorrow At ‘Dino Day’ Event

At noon tomorrow, the public will learn the new name of the World’s Fair triceratops at the Kentucky Science Center’s “Dino Day” event.

The World’s Fair triceratops is a 4,800-pound fiberglass statue of a triceratops that was first shown at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City alongside other life-size dinosaur replicas. The statues toured the country and visited Louisville in 1968.

The triceratops also appeared at the Louisville Zoo but relocated to the Science Center in May 1979, where it “lived” until 2008, when the Science Center moved it to a storage facility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Science Center (@kyscience)

The move was, in part, because of issues with the statue’s physical condition. A car once knocked off the tip of the dinosaur’s tail when the statue was installed in the Science Center parking lot. The 1997 Louisville flood weakened its surface, causing cracks.

Earlier this year, the Science Center announced that the dinosaur would return to downtown Louisville. The public got to vote (with donations) on one of three options for the statue’s new name: Cera, Lottie or Topps. (The name “Lottie” comes from the acronym “LOT,” which stands for “Louisville’s Own Triceratops.” Right now, it’s the nickname of choice for the dinosaur on its fan website and Facebook fan page, led by local history enthusiast Rocko Jerome, whose campaign played a key role in the dino’s restoration and move.)

The dinosaur returned to the Science Center on Aug. 15 — with a restored surface and tail and a new paint job — when crews installed it on its new permanent home, the top of the Science Center’s elevator shaft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Science Center (@kyscience)

Its new name will be announced at noon tomorrow in the foyer of the Science Center.

As part of Dino Day, which will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Science Center guests will also get to dance with costumed dinosaur characters, watch the movie “Dinosaurs of Antarctica,” make dinosaur masks, meet reptiles, make fossils and do other paleontology-themed activities.

Admission to the event is free with regular admission to the Science Center.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.