Stand-up comedian Sam Morril is coming to The Louisville Comedy Club this weekend from Sept. 15-17.

You may have seen Morril recently in his comedy special “Same Time Tomorrow,” now streaming on Netflix.

New special streaming now on Netflix. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/GkHBi0WVqI — Sam Morril (@sammorril) September 1, 2022

Or you may recognize him from his podcast We Might Be Drunk with fellow funny man Mark Normand.

Either way, Morril is hilarious and there’s no doubt his openers will be too. So head to The Louisville Comedy Club this weekend for some laughs and few drinks.

