Red Top Hotdogs To Close Brick-And-Mortar Location, Continue Solely With Food Truck

Red Top Hotdogs, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and food truck headquartered in Shelby Park, will close its brick-and-mortar location (1127 Logan St.) today after its last shift from 4:30-10 p.m.

The restaurant announced the closure last night in a social media post that said:

“As wonderful as this ride has been, it is time to shift our focus back to our true passion, the food truck. We have big plans ahead for our mobile unit. We will continue to be around Louisville slinging the best hotdogs in Kentucky. We love our customers. We have been honored to serve and look forward to the ways we will grow moving forward. Thank you for the years of support and good vibes.”

The food truck’s upcoming appearances are not yet public but will be announced on social media. Its menu currently includes wild boar sausage, Beyond Meat vegetarian dogs, beef hot dogs and wagyu hot dogs served with four styles of topping, including the “Louisville,” “Black & Blue,” “Nirvana” and “Germantown,” plus pretzel “bitz” and truffle parmesan kettle chips.

The brick-and-mortar location first opened in July 2018.

Red Top has won multiple LEO Readers’ Choice Awards and has been a staple at local festivals in recent years, most recently Bourbon & Beyond last weekend.

LEO has reached out to restaurant ownership for comment and may update this story.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.