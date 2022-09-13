Planet Of The Tapes Hosting Comedy Benefit On Friday For Charles Booker

Planet of the Tapes is hosting a comedy benefit show for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker on Friday at 8 p.m.

The local, independent comedy club is supporting Booker as he seeks to unseat Rand Paul, as they said in the event description:

“Booker’s grassroots campaign across the Commonwealth, dubbed, ‘From the Hood to the Holler,’ is uniting Kentuckians around human rights and environmental issues for a more equitable state.”

Tickets for Friday’s benefit are $15, with Louisville comic Sean Smith headlining the show. Supporting sets by June Dempsey, Nathaniel Potts-Wells and Reed Sedgwick, and hosted by Zac Carman.

Planet of the Tapes is keeping the party going the following Saturday with RadFest, A Back 2 The 80s Event with retro pop culture arts and crafts, costume contest, music, movies and more.

