NuLu Fest Is Happening This Weekend, Here’s What To Expect

The 12th Annual NuLu Fest is happening this Saturday, Sept. 24. Expect a good ol’ fashioned block party with live music, local food, regional vendors, craft beers and bourbon.

The festivities start at 11 a.m. on the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street, with a kid-friendly play area lasting from until 6 p.m. Also note that there are no pets allowed at this event. With that said, here is what you can expect.

Live Artists and Performers

Ashley Brossart live painting

Face Painting & Balloon Animals (free from 11 a.m.-Noon)

Darshwood the Magician

Cirque Louis: Stiltwalking, HoolaHooping & Juggling

Erica LaViolette Belly Dancing

Jen Hunt Glass Blowing

Donna Marie Pottery Making

Michael Johnson Metal Art

Redline Performing Arts Troupe

Music Lineup

Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts Group – 11:30-12:30 p.m.

The School of Rock – 1-1:45 p.m.

Jack Keyes – 2:15-3 p.m.

Mod Kiddo – 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Leah Lahkiah – 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters – 6-7 p.m.

Johnny Berry & The Outliers – 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Scott T. Smith Band – 9-10 p.m.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.