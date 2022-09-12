Monnik Beer Company Closes New Albany Location

Monnik Beer Company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be closing its New Albany location immediately.

The New Albany brewery and restaurant was located at 415 Bank St. near Board and You Bistro and Recbar 812.

In their announcement the Monnik thanked everyone for their support: “We want to thank you for your business, especially the loyal friends who shared our love and passion for great beer, food, and community.”

But don’t worry, Monnik’s Germantown location at 1036 E. Burnett Ave. will remain open. And maybe now is a good time to show some love and support.

