Louisville’s International Festival Of Film Released Its Schedule And Lineup

Isaiah Washington as U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves in “Corsicana,” the headline film at LIFF this year.

Yesterday, Louisville’s International Festival of Film (LIFF) announced their full schedule and lineup for this year’s festival.

The festival will take place in person from Thursday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 8., at three venues: The Muhammad Ali Center (144 N. 6th St.), the Kentucky Science Center (727 W. Main St.) and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Downtown.

There are more than 100 movies on the lineup this year, including full-length feature movies, documentaries, shorts, animated movies and more. You can find the full schedule of films in chronological order and alphabetical order.

You can buy tickets to the in-person events at this link for $10 per day. Tickets to the opening night movie screening and afterparty cost $25.

LIFF will also run virtually from Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 15, at midnight. An all-access pass to the virtual festival costs $10 (scroll down to the bottom of this link to buy yours), although some films are only available to watch in person.

Opening night next Thursday includes a red carpet at the Science Center at 5:45 p.m., then a screening of the new movie “Corsicana” at 6:45 p.m. The Ali Center will host an afterparty at 8:30 p.m.

“Corsicana” is a historical fiction movie that tells the story of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became a U.S. Marshal. Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The 100,” etc.) directed the movie and plays the titular character. Washington will make an appearance at the movie’s LIFF premiere on opening night.

