Louisville Turners To Host First Oktoberfest With Against The Grain

Louisville Turners, the local chapter of the American Turners, a “sports and social club,” will host their first ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1-11:30 p.m., at 3125 River Road.

Here’s the schedule for the day, according to the Facebook listing:

1-3 p.m. — Event kickoff; tapping of the keg

1-6 p.m. — Face painting

3-5 p.m. — Music from local German polka band Boom Pah Pah

5-7 p.m. — Games

6-7 p.m. — Circus performers

7-8:30 p.m. — Music from Outbreak and Go Girl (bands from Mom’s Music)

8:30-11:30 p.m. — Music from Mr. Please

There will also be bounce inflatables for children to play on.

Adults will get their own games and activities, too, including the opportunity to try out a “beer puppeteer” — a pulley device where the participant has to lift a glass of beer without spilling it. Guests can also try Hammer-Schlagen — competitive nail hammering. There’ll also be a beer stein relay and a stein hoisting competition.

The event will also have beer and German food from Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 per carload for groups of more than four people. Kids 12 and under get in free.

If you’re interested in other Oktoberfests happening around Louisville this fall, check out LEO’s guide to 8 Oktoberfests happening in October.

