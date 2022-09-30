Louisville Taco Festival Returns To 4th Street Live This Weekend

Head to 4th Street Live this weekend (Oct. 1-2) for The 4th Annual Louisville Taco Festival.

All tacos are $3 each, with over 50 styles of tacos and food items from over 20 food vendors. The festival will also feature:

Lucha Libre Wrestling

A Guy Fieri Nacho Bar

Margarita Bars

A Tequila Expo

Chili Pepper & Other Eating Contests

Best Dressed Contest

Fun Yard Games (Giant Beer Pong, Baggo, Tailgate Games)

Live Bands on Stage, Authentic Mariachi entertainment, and DJs

Kids Zone with Moon Bounces, Face Painters

Tickets range from This year, the festival will also benefit The Trauma Survivors Foundation.

