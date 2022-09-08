Louisville Maker Faire Returns To UofL After Pandemic Hiatus

Louisville Maker Faire will return to UofL this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Louisville Maker Faire, a free event that brings creators in different STEAM disciplines together to demonstrate and teach their work, will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 10, at the UofL Student Activities Center (SAC.) Louisville’s “Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth,” as organizers call it, is a local offshoot of the original Maker Faire, which debuted in the Bay Area in 2006.

This year’s 58 exhibits includes demonstrations of blacksmithing (from two-time “Forged in Fire” champion Collin Sage) and glassblowing, a bicycle maker, 3D printers, a stop-motion “animation station,” illustrators, radio broadcasters, podcasters and multiple youth robotics teams, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maker Faire Louisville (@makerfairelouisville)

You can also sign up to volunteer at this link. (Shifts start tomorrow.)

