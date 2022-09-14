Local Mosque Hosts Open House to Clear Up Misinformation about Islam

On Saturday, September 17, the Guiding Light Islamic Center at 6500 Six Mile Lane will have an open house inviting neighbors of all backgrounds. The event hopes to address the increase in Islamophobia and give those who have questions an opportunity to meet and understand their Muslim neighbors, as well as learn more about the Islamic faith so that the xenophobic myths can be dispelled.

The open house will last from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the GLIC Mosque. The event will be hosted by two Muslim organizations, GLIC Mosque and GainPeace. GainPeace is a national Islamic organization that “conducts several educational forums and provides literature and opportunities for out fellow Americans to learn the facts about Islam.”

This is not a strictly religious event but an educational one to further the work of repairing the damage of Islamophobia in America.

“Muslims are opening the doors of our Mosques to our neighbors to provide them with an opportunity to get to know the Muslim community,” said GainPeace Director Dr. Sabeel Ahmed in a release. “The current political climate has created an environment of mistrust, and also a curiosity in public to learn more about Islam, and these Mosque Open Houses will educate them and take any questions on Islam.” Dr. Ahmed also said, ‘The open house will also create opportunities to form alliances between the Muslim-Americans and their neighbors to better the community.”

Lunch will be served to guests at this event.

The schedule for Saturday’s open house:

The social hour includes a Henna design for ladies, face painting for kids, an Islamic Artifacts table, Ask Imam Booth, and try the Hijab booth. Exclusive VR (Virtual Reality) glasses to let viewers experience Islam in 360 degrees.

Presentation on Islam, common misconceptions, working with other faiths, etc.

Q and A

Tour of the Mosque, witnessing the Congregation Prayer, and gift-giving to the guests

The GLIC Mosque shares a unique neighborhood with the Louisville Korean School, Asian, African, Eastern European and Middle Eastern groceries, restaurants, bars, coffee shops and specialty stores. It is an area of Louisville where diversity is common and valuable. This event presents a unique cultural experience for locals interested in learning more about other faiths and cultures.

