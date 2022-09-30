LEO Weekly’s Josh Wood Will Co-Moderate VOCAL-KY’s Louisville Mayoral Forum

LEO Weekly’s Josh Wood and WFPL’s Roberto Roldan will be the moderators for VOCAL-KY’s Louisville Mayoral Forum.

“I’m honored to have been selected to ask the candidates questions about incarceration, homelessness and the overdose crisis — all of which are challenges central to our city’s present and future,” said Wood.

Just Announced: LEO Weekly’s @JWoodJourno and WFPL’s @ByRobertoR will moderate our first Louisville Mayoral Forum 1 week from today! Hear from candidates about Louisville’s overdose crisis, housing & homelessness, & the crisis at LMDC. Register here: https://t.co/BdBY9BYtXm pic.twitter.com/4DwUiaUQd2 — VOCAL-KY (@VOCALKentucky) September 30, 2022

VOCAL-KY, hosts of the forum, aims to build a movement “of low-income people dedicated to ending the AIDS epidemic, the war on drugs, [and] mass incarceration,” according to their Twitter page. Shameka Parrish-Wright, Director of VOCAL-KY, said in a statement this forum is crucial for Louisvillians.

“We’re so fortunate to have two leaders in Kentucky’s media landscape join us for our first ever Mayoral Forum,” said Parrish-Wright. “Louisvillians need to hear where these candidates stand on these issues because no community is immune. With a caring and compassionate mayor in office, Louisville can begin to reverse the harm to people who have been sidelined for decades based on socioeconomic status.”

The forum will take place at Mixx Restaurant and Lounge on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m., to attend you must register beforehand.

Mayoral Candidates Attending

Democratic Candidate Craig Greenberg

Jeffersontown Mayor and Republican Candidate Bill Dieruf

Independent Candidate Mannetta C. Lemkheiter

Independent Candidate Martina Kunnecke

EFP Candidate Isaac Thacker

