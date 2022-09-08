Homearama Returns To Norton Commons With ‘State-Of-The-Art Geothermal Technology’

Homearama, the annual showcase of custom-built homes, is returning to Norton Commons from Sept. 10–25.

This is the fifth year (non-consecutively) that the show will take place in Norton Commons. This year it’s in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to the original Norton Commons footprint. The show is organized by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA), and showcases 10 homes that have the latest trends in interior designs and smart home conveniences.

“We are thrilled to be back at Norton Commons,” Juva Barber, executive vice president of BIA, said in a press release. “This community consistently attracts the largest crowds to Homearama. There is nothing like it in the region.”

A statement released by organizers said that each home will be equipped with “state-of-the-art geothermal technology.”

“The Norton Commons North Village is slated to be one of the largest geothermal communities in the U.S.,” said the statement. “All 10 Homearama homes are equipped with state-of-the-art geothermal technology, eliminating the need for outdoor air conditioning units and their associated operating noise, while also improving the overall enjoyment of a home’s outdoor space and providing energy cost savings for homeowners.”

Sept. 10–25

Buy tickets here

No pets allowed

