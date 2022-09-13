Historic Parkland Library Set To Reopen In West Louisville

The Parkland Library is a Carnegie-built facility from 1899, which was shuttered in the 1980s following budget cuts.

But on Sept. 27, city officials will host a groundbreaking ceremony to signify the beginning of an extensive renovation and expansion project for the historic library.

In a statement, the Louisville Free Public Library described what the enhanced facility will offer:

“Once reopened, Parkland Library will be fully accessible and will return a full array of services to the nearly 5,000 residents of the Parkland neighborhood. Amenities will include library books and materials, computers and printing services, meeting rooms, a makerspace, and more.”

This is the second Carnegie-built library in West Louisville that the city has recently committed to renovating. The previous library is located in the Portland neighborhood, with officials investing over $5.5 million to renovate and expand the space.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.