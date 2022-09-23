Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Latin Music Awards KY

The Latin Music Awards KY, a program that honors Kentucky’s best creators and performers in Latin American music, recently announced this year’s winners.
Best Latin Artist
Acorde
Best New Latin Artist
+Flow Band
Best Female Latin Artist
Magda Sanchez
Best Salsa Band
Ky Salsa Allstars
Best Latin Song
Fruta By Asly Toro
Best Latin Christian Artist
Giovani
Best Mariachi Band
Mariachi Alegre
Best Latin Jazz Artist
Kiko Sebrian
Best Latin Music Video
Y Ojala By Daniel Whit
Video By Ffe Media
Best Tropical Artist
Yapa
Best Latin Urban Artist
El Dominante
Best Norteño/Regional
Alfredo Duenez Y Sus Kodiciados
Best Latin Music Producer
Leino El Lider
Best Latin Album
Trust – 3.21 By Giovani
Best Latin Dj
All Sensation
Israel Cuenca, President of the Latin Music Awards Kentucky, also said in a statement that his organization looks forward to awarding 12 partial scholarships to Hispanic students who will be studying music at UofL, Bellarmine and Jefferson Community College.
Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.