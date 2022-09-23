Latin Music Awards KY Photo courtesy of the Latin Music Awards Kentucky.
Music

Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Latin Music Awards KY

By

The Latin Music Awards KY, a program that honors Kentucky’s best creators and performers in Latin American music, recently announced this year’s winners.

Best Latin Artist
Acorde

Best New Latin Artist
+Flow Band

Best Female Latin Artist
Magda Sanchez

Best Salsa Band
Ky Salsa Allstars

Best Latin Song
Fruta By Asly Toro

Best Latin Christian Artist
Giovani

Best Mariachi Band
Mariachi Alegre

Best Latin Jazz Artist
Kiko Sebrian

Best Latin Music Video
Y Ojala By Daniel Whit
Video By Ffe Media 

Best Tropical Artist
Yapa

Best Latin Urban Artist
El Dominante

Best Norteño/Regional
Alfredo Duenez Y Sus Kodiciados

Best Latin Music Producer
Leino El Lider

Best Latin Album
Trust – 3.21 By Giovani

Best Latin Dj
All Sensation

Israel Cuenca, President of the Latin Music Awards Kentucky, also said in a statement that his organization looks forward to awarding 12 partial scholarships to Hispanic students who will be studying music at UofL, Bellarmine and Jefferson Community College.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City. 

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.