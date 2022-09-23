Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Latin Music Awards KY

The Latin Music Awards KY, a program that honors Kentucky’s best creators and performers in Latin American music, recently announced this year’s winners.

Best Latin Artist

Acorde

Best New Latin Artist

+Flow Band

Best Female Latin Artist

Magda Sanchez

Best Salsa Band

Ky Salsa Allstars

Best Latin Song

Fruta By Asly Toro

Best Latin Christian Artist

Giovani

Best Mariachi Band

Mariachi Alegre

Best Latin Jazz Artist

Kiko Sebrian

Best Latin Music Video

Y Ojala By Daniel Whit

Video By Ffe Media

Best Tropical Artist

Yapa

Best Latin Urban Artist

El Dominante

Best Norteño/Regional

Alfredo Duenez Y Sus Kodiciados

Best Latin Music Producer

Leino El Lider

Best Latin Album

Trust – 3.21 By Giovani

Best Latin Dj

All Sensation

Israel Cuenca, President of the Latin Music Awards Kentucky, also said in a statement that his organization looks forward to awarding 12 partial scholarships to Hispanic students who will be studying music at UofL, Bellarmine and Jefferson Community College.

