Gaslight Festival Week Returns To J-Town Soon. Here’s The Full Schedule Of Events.

The Gaslight Festival brings thousands of people to the center of J-Town every year for fun, food, music, art and more. What makes the event special isn’t just the three-day festival next weekend — it’s the week of events that precedes it.

Below, we’ve got a chronological list of the events leading up to (and including) the Gaslight Festival.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Community Blood Drive

The Jeffersonian

Free | 2-7 p.m.

Help save a life.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Gaslight Golf Scramble

Woodhaven Country Club

$125 for individuals, $500 for teams of four | 8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Compete and connect with local leaders on the green.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

Gaslight Thunder Rally

Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersontown (3501 College Drive)

$20-$25 | 9/11 memorial ceremony at 11 a.m., ride begins at 11:30 a.m.

Complete a 95-mile motorcycle ride to honor victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Gaslight Festival 5K

Jeffersontown City Hall

$35 | 7-11:55 p.m.

Walk, run or wheel your way to the finish line.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Business Appreciation Day

Skyview Park

Free to J-Town businesses and employees | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy a free lunch if you own or work for a J-Town business.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Gaslight Festival Parade

Starts at Jeffersontown Commons Shopping Center

Free to watch; participant fees range from $35-$275, not including the $50 late fee for entries after Aug. 31 | 6 p.m.

Local businesses, groups, politicians and more will march through the streets of J-Town.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Gaslight Balloon Glow

Skyview Park

Free | 6-9 p.m.

See hot air balloons light up the night.

Gaslight Festival Weekend

Gaslight Square

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Artists, vendors, live entertainment and community.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Gaslight Festival Weekend

Gaslight Square

Free | 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Artists, vendors, live entertainment and community.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

Gaslight Festival Weekend

Gaslight Square

Free | 12-6 p.m.

Artists, vendors, live entertainment and community.

Gaslight Car Show

10000 Block of Taylorsville Road

Free to attend, $25 per car to participate | 1-5 p.m.

Show off your own classic car or check out plenty of others.

Gaslight Pipe Smoking Contest

J-Town City Hall porch, behind the fountain (according to a representative for the J-Town Chamber of Commerce)

Free | 2-4 p.m.

If you can keep your pipe burning the longest, you’ll win!

