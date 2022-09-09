Dan-O’s Seasoning Unveils New Everything Bagel Flavor

Dan-O’s Seasoning recently announced the launch of a new flavor blend: Everything Bagel Seasoning.

The new herb blend joins the core Dan-O’s Seasoning lineup, which currently includes Original, Spicy and Hot Chipotle Seasoning. Dan-O’s Seasoning’s recipes have earned the Louisville-based brand over 2.6 million followers and 39.6 million likes on TikTok.

The new Everything Bagel Seasoning will provide a fresh new twist on classic recipes. It brings the crunchy savory flavor of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion and garlic to the classic Dan-O’s seasoning profile, and like the other blends it is also low sodium, gluten-free, sugar-free, and zero calories.

Dan-O’s Seasoning blends only contain 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, compared to other popular seasonings that contain 200 milligrams to 300 milligrams of sodium per serving. Less sodium allows for the spices to truly shine without an overpowering salt taste. Dan-O’s Seasoning is compatible with vegan, Keto, Paleo and Mediterranean diets as well as many other diets, making it accessible to many.

“This is one of the most exciting product releases that we have had to date,” said Dan Oliver, founder of Dan-O’s Seasoning. “Our fans have been begging us to make an Everything Bagel blend and we are thrilled to finally bring this product to the market. It’s all-natural, diet-friendly, and it tastes Dan-O-Myte. People are going to love it.”

Find the new Dan-O’s Everything Bagel Seasoning on Dan-O’s website and on Amazon.

