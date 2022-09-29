Check Out A Spooky Cabaret “Boolesque” Show This Saturday

You might have seen a burlesque show, but what about a “boolesque” show?

This Saturday, Oct. 1, at Logan Street Market (1001 Logan St.), The Unicorn Cabaret will be hosting Moonlight Masquerade, a 21+ burlesque and variety show starring “the most hauntingly talented Boolesque and Variety performers in Kentucky,” hosted by Serendipity Love. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the show starts at 9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25; VIP tickets are $35. You can buy them at this link.

Performers on the lineup include Mimi Barbados, Lola Dee Licious, Elektra, Artemisia de la Miel, Tigresse Bleu, Sirena Sapphire, Lolita Loveless and Medusa Meadows.

Guests are also encouraged to dress up to participate in the event’s costume contest, and there’ll be a crafting station where guests will be able to make their own masquerade masks.

