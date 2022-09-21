Can’t Go To Louder Than Life? Here Are Two Local Spinoff Events

Louder Than Life, Louisville’s biggest metal/punk/rock festival, returns to the Highlands Festival Grounds tomorrow. This year’s lineup is super stacked — KISS, Nine Inch Nails, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Evanescence, and so many other amazing performers will play to thousands of fans at this larger-than-life event.

Still, tickets are expensive and festivals are crowded. If you want to soak up the energy of the local metal scene — and possibly some Jell-O — without bleeding your wallet dry, here are two local, nonaffiliated, spinoff “fests.”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

Localer Than Life (21+)

Losers 812

Free with proof of Louder Than Life admission, $10 otherwise | Gates at 5 p.m.

Southern Indiana’s newest rock bar, which opened this summer, will play host to a great lineup of local bands tonight: FoxBat, Cruel Queen, Hollow Valley, A Rumor Of War, Taken Lives, Next Attempt, Eastwood, Rooftop Garden and SBDMPROJECT.

By the way: you might also get the chance to Jell-O wrestle for a pair of weekend passes to Louder Than Life. Register at the door, sign a liability waiver, bring your own towel, and, of course, wear something that you’re okay with getting covered in Jell-O. Two randomly selected competitors will battle it out at 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Quieter Than Existence

Mag Bar

$5 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m.

If you won’t be able to see Slipknot’s headline set on Friday night, check out this all-ages show. Belushi Speed Ball — er, sorry, “Belushi Slip Not” — will bring the fun alongside Very Special People, The JimHärralson, and Indianapolis band Milquetoast. As with any Belushi show, keep your eyes open and don’t wear your nicest clothes — things are gonna get messy. We don’t know if there’ll be any Jell-O wrestling, but there’ll certainly be plenty of moshing.

