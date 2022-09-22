Butcher Cabin Books Is Having Its Grand Opening On Oct. 15

Butcher Cabin Books, a horror-genre themed bookstore, is having its grand opening on Oct. 15-16.

Horror-themed food truck Fright Bites will be serving food and drinks, spooky surprises and raffles, and if you’re one of the first 20 customers to walk through the door you’ll get a free tote bag.

The bookstore is one of many new shops along this bustling stretch of Barret Avenue, and is owned by horror writer and Louisville native J.L. Kiefer. She previously spoke with LEO about bringing something unique to the independent book scene.

“Focusing on horror, as I’m a horror author and avid reader and love all things spooky and Halloween, when I go to bookstores, there’s typically not a horror section or it’s extremely tiny,“ says Kiefer. “And, there’s never space for independent publishers. My business partner owned this building, so we thought – why not try it? The horror genre is growing and Louisville seems to have a big alternative scene.”