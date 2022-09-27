Brandy For Butterflies At Copper & Kings Supports Local Conservation

Support local nature conservation while celebrating the fall migration of the Monarch butterfly at Brandy for Butterflies.

This summer the International Union for Conservation of Nature put the eastern migratory Monarch butterfly on the endangered species list. Over the last 30 years, the species has decreased by more than 80% due to habitat loss, climate change and herbicide use.

That’s why Copper & Kings is hosting this benefit event for Re-Wilding Louisville, where you can become a citizen scientist with a donation of $5-$10, and tag and release up to a dozen Monarch butterflies raised by Idlewild Butterfly Farm.

Once you’ve done your part to keep Louisville wild, enjoy a specialty cocktail from Copper & Kings made using local, native ingredients. There will also be vendors offering handmade jewelry, pottery and decor. Live music provided by soulful pop artist Nick Lozano, who is also a visual artist and will be raffling custom Monarch butterfly art pieces to benefit Re-Wilding Louisville.

Re-Wilding Louisville is a collaborative organization that funds pollinator gardens around Louisville, and donations from the event will be funding their efforts to create more pollinator way-stations for bees and butterflies like the Monarch (symbols of The Greatest I might add).

Copper & Kings has also been doing their part to provided the Monarch a sanctuary since the distillery’s inception, dedicating 4,300 square feet of the property to a butterfly way-station with critical pollinators, including milkweed which is the only place the Monarch will lay its eggs.

