Bowman Fest Celebrates 100 Years Of Bowman Field With First-Ever Aerobatic Airshow

Bowman Fest is celebrating 100 years of Bowman Field with a first for the airfield — an aerobatic airshow.

The two-day festival will kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 1 with an IPA 5K on the Runway at 9 a.m., followed by general admission opening at 10 a.m. where a CAT3 aerobatic air show will happen twice a day.

The festival will also have more than 35 historic and military planes on display, plus helicopters and even a C130 cargo plane (attendees will be able to walk through the cargo bay).

Tickets are $20 per person and $50 for a family of four. $15 for seniors and youth tickets (under 16 years old).

