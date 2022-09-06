Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend

Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

The main draw is a juried art show that will feature painters, photographers, potters, and many other types of local and national artists.

There’ll also be live music. The music lineup includes Carly Johnson, Tyrone Cotton, Dozens Of Dollars String Band, The Ever-Popular Steve Cooley & Friends, The Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Dave Cottrell, and KY Blue.

Children will have an area with activities just for them, including a petting zoo (which will feature pink llamas!) and rock painting.

There’ll also be food trucks and beverage vendors.

Tickets are $5 at the gate, and parking will be available (with a free trolley to the festival) at Lynn Family Stadium.

You can sign up to volunteer at this link. A 3-hour volunteer shift gets you a t-shirt, parking, and other benefits. (You must be 17 or older to sign up.)

