At Louder Than Life, You Can Buy Artwork From Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale And Other Musicians

If you love punk, metal or hard rock, you probably already know that the larger-than-life music festival Louder Than Life has returned to Louisville and will run through the weekend, starting today, from Sept. 22-25.

But did you also know that artists like Lzzy Hale and Jay Weinberg (from Halestorm and Slipknot, respectively) are selling artwork at the festival?

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, a company that celebrates the “love of music and art, and the healing power both outlets can bring,” will have an exhibit of artwork by and photos of musicians at Louder Than Life this weekend.

The list of participating artists includes: Jay Weinberg (drummer, Slipknot), Lzzy Hale (vocals and guitar, Halestorm), Chad Smith (drummer, Red Hot Chili Peppers), Steve Thrasher (music photographer), Carla Harvey (vocals, Butcher Babies), Charlie Benante (drummer, Anthrax), Paul Kobriger (ballpoint pen artist), Bob Dob (painter), Jason Adams (painter), and Scotty Rutherford (collage artist.)

The exhibit will also include an auction of signed album artwork and some raised-fist statues decorated by bands playing at Louder Than Life. (The list of participating bands is not yet public.) Proceeds from the auction will benefit the nonprofit organization Rock Against Racism.

There’s another perk, too: the respective winners for certain artworks will get to watch the bands whose work they bid on from the side of the stage.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.