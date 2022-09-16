Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!

On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks.

The FoodTruck lineup includes:

▪ Thai – All Thai’d Up

▪ Filipino – Bamba Egg Rolls

▪ Taiwanese – Hot Buns

▪ Japanese – Louisville Sushi

▪ Korean – Aeja’s

▪ Vietnamese – District 6

From the release: “Arts & Culture is vital to the Asian community. Through the expression of the performing arts, each group brings a poignant cultural immersion experience at the Asian Night Market. Asia Institute – Crane House is a Southern Cultural Treasure, and recipient of the Southern Cultural Treasures Award. The performances are underwritten by the South Arts Grant, which allows us to bring rich cultural experience through the performing arts to the Downtown Louisville area. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, also provides operating support to Asia Institute – Crane House, and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.”

Entertainment and performance lineup:

▪ Association of Chinese Americans of Kentuckiana

▪ Dusk N Dawn (K-pop)

▪ River Lotus Lion Dance

▪ Cultura Philippines

▪ Oreya Ou (Chinese traditional dance and belly dance)

“I am so excited that Asian Institute – Crane House, along with the support from Louisville Downtown Partnership, 4th Street Live! and the Southern Arts Grant, will host the first-ever Asian Night Market in Louisville, Kentucky,” said Crane House Executive Director Joel Buno in a release. “This is the inaugural event that ensures that our local Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community is seen and heard, and we hope to keep this as an annual tradition in our community for decades to come. I welcome everyone to taste the many flavors and hear the rhythmic heartbeat of the Asian Night Market, as is typical among many Asian cultures. I want our local community to be able to experience the evening palengkes, which are the evening markets in the Philippines, just as I experienced growing up as a young child. Traditionally in Asia, the midday lunch breaks are long, very similar to siestas in Spain, so when night comes, people emerge from the workday fully rested. Energized crowds congregate in the streets and city squares for shopping, socializing, dancing, music, and eating. Cities come alive every night of the week in Asia, and we will replicate this experience right here in the heart of our downtown area.”

