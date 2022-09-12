A Taste for Life Returns Oct. 2, to Honor Chef Anthony Bourdain

A Taste for Life will return Oct. 2 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and it will honor the life of Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef, author, and travel documentarian who inspired service industry workers across the world.

The second event, which is slated to become annual, will benefit The Pete Foundation and NAMI, to help those who suffer from depression, anxiety, and the challenging day to day dealings of working in the service industry.

The event, which is 3-8 p.m., will feature food samplings from 20-plus area chefs, plus live music. Chefs who will be on hand to share their creations include Williams, Josh Moore of Volare, Dallas McGarity of Fat Lamb, Steve Bowles of Crowler Catering and plenty more.

“With A Taste for Life, we want to hammer home the point that working in the service industry is incredibly hard on those who make and serve our guests’ food,” Chris Williams, owner of Four Pegs Beer Lounge, said. “Working long hours and nights in this business often keeps us away from our loved ones, family and friends and that puts us at risk for mental illness, addiction, and suicide. If we don’t talk about these things and help people find available resources, the stigma continues. We want to let people know it’s OK to not be OK.”

Advance tickets are $75 through Sept. 19; $100 from Sept. 20-26, and $125 thereafter and at the door. The price includes unlimited food samplings and two drink tickets. There also will be a cash bar. A Taste for Life will be held outside on Spratt Street, next to Four Pegs.

