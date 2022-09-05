5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/30)

Friday, Sept. 30

St. James Court Art Show 2022 (thru Oct. 2)

St. James Court

Free | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The 66th annual St. James Court Art show is back again. Take a walk through the most beautiful collection of Victorian homes in Old Louisville, and see the work of over 600 artists using 17 different artistic mediums. And afterward, head to Old Louisville Brewery which will be opening early at Noon with live music and food trucks.

UnFair Art Show 2022 (thru Oct. 2)

Mag Bar

No cover | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Psst! This is a super secret pick for all you cool cats and kittens out there. Save your money for the real art at the UnFair Art Show. This art show supports the local artists who aren’t featured in the St. James Court Art Show.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Louisville Taco Festival (Oct. 1-2)

4th Street Live

$9-$60 | 2-7 p.m.

Try over 50 styles of tacos from over 20 food vendors at Louisville Taco Festival. There will also be Lucha Libre wrestling, a Guy Fieri nacho bar, margarita bars, chili pepper eating contests, best dressed contests, and more.

Bowman Fest 2022 (Oct. 1-2)

Bowman Field

$20 adult, $50 family, $15 senior/youth | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bowman Fest is celebrating 100 years of Bowman field with a first for the air field — an aerobatic airshow. The two-day festival starts with an IPA 5K on the runway on Saturday, followed by a CAT3 aerobatic air show that will happen twice a day. There will also be over 35 historic and military planes on display, helicopters and a C130 cargo plane available for walk-throughs.

Attend an Oktoberfest

Multiple locations

Prices and times vary

This weekend in Louisville, there over five Oktoberfest celebrations happening at TEN20 Craft Brewery, Louisville Turners, Pope Lick Park, West Sixth NuLu, and Drake’s. To read more about what’s being offered, see LEO’s Guide to Oktoberfests in October.

