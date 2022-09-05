5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

Friday, Sept. 16

Bourbon & Beyond 2022 (Sept. 15-18)

Kentucky Exposition Center

Prices and Times Vary

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.

Foxtoberfest (Sept. 16-17)

Gallant Fox

No cover | 5-11 p.m.

Gallant Fox is getting into the Oktoberfest spirit with its very own Foxtoberfest celebration. There will be a stein-holding contest, best-dressed contest and plenty of beer, pretzels, brats and beer cheese. For more information on Oktoberfests happening this fall, check out LEO’s Oktoberfest Guide.

Gaslight Arts & Crafts Festival (Sept. 16-18)

Jeffersontown

Free | Times vary

This weeklong festival in Jeffersontown has quite the collection of events, but the weekend is when things really get going with a balloon glow, car show, pipe smoking contest, live entertainment, local art for sale and plenty of drinks and food.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Fall Schnitzelburg Walk & Rock Festival

Monnik Beer Company / The Merryweather

Free | 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

This walk and rock festival is taking over Hickory Street in the Schnitzelburg area. Monnik Beer Co. will have over 100 vendors from the Flea Off Market, pub pretzels, plenty to drink and live music by Overchoice, Turbo Nut, Tall Squares and Buck the Taxidermist. The Merryweather will have a streetside bar, food by POCO, and live music by Rude Weirdo, Ted Tyro, Future Fossils, Copiers, Dye Job and Legs Akimbo.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Sundays in September Jazz Festival

Tyler Park

Free | 4-6 p.m.

This month-long festival takes place every Sunday in September. This weekend, expect a jazz performance by Carly Johnson and Craig Wagner, food and beer from the West 6th Brewing truck and a raffle with items by local businesses. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.

