5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Friday, Sept. 9

Oktoberfest (Sept. 9-10)

German American Club

$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m.

Believe it or not, Oktoberfest starts in September. So head to the German American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Oktoberfest

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

No cover | 1-6 p.m.

Hi-Wire Brewing is having it’s own Oktoberfest celebration, with games like Donut on a String and Stein Hoisting. There will also be a yodeling contest, Oktoberfest costume contest, specials on beer, and pretzel necklaces.

Big Four Arts Festival (Sept. 10-11)

Big Four Bridge

$5 | 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

See the work of over 150 artists at this national arts festival under the Big Four Bridge. There will also be food trucks, live music, and plenty of children’s activities. Also, admission benefits Bridgehaven Mental Health Services.

V-Dub Derby 2022

St. Joseph Children’s Home

Free for spectators, $20 per car | 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

This car show benefits the St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, and showcases cars made in Germany. All cars involved will be air-cooled and water-cooled VWs, Porches and Audis. There will be awards, a live DJ, a silent auction, door prizes and food vendors.

Sunday, Sept. 11

The Big Table 2022

Iroquois Park

No cover | 5-7 p.m.

Organizers of this potluck are hoping to break a Guinness World Record for largest attendance. Participants are asked to bring a dish, fruit, dessert or non-alcoholic drink to share with at least eight people. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish that represents their family or background and a recipe card. Tables, chairs, plates and utensils are provided. Residents who can play an instrument are also invited to bring their instrument and join in a post-dinner global music jam. Pick-up music venues will be arranged along the event area.

