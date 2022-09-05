5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

Friday, Sept. 23

Mag Bar’s Quieter Than Existence

Mag Bar

$5 | Doors at 8 p.m.

As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson.

1st Annual Noodle Royale

Louisville StrEatery

$20 | 4-9 p.m.

The Facebook event page says it all: “Four chefs, a flight of noodles, who will reign supreme!” Watch as four chefs compete to have the best ramen noodles in all of Derby City. The $20 entry fee gets you more noodles than you can handle, with your vote giving someone serious bragging rights.

Saturday, Sept. 24

NuLu Fest

600-800 Blocks of East Market Street

Free | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The 12th Annual NuLu Fest is happening this Saturday, Sept. 24. Expect a good ol’ fashioned block party with live music, local food, regional vendors, craft beers and bourbon. Please note that there are no pets allowed at this event. To see the events schedule, click here.

Attend an Oktoberfest

Various locations

Prices and times vary

There are quite a few Oktoberfests happening this Saturday. Holsopple Brewing is mixing it up by bringing a New Orlean’s style blues band to the party. But don’t worry, there will still be an Oktoberfest costume contest, brews and games with prizes. Goodwood Brewing is celebrating a family-friendly block party with live music and delicious brews from Goodwood. And St. Luke’s United Church of Christ is having a wholesome Oktoberfest with take-home and sit-down meals of homemade sausage and a variety of German-inspired sides. There will also be $5 beer, live music and lots of homemade desserts like Kuchens, cakes, strudels and candies.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Tyler Park Jazz Festival

Tyler Park

Free | 4-6 p.m.

It’s the 12th annual “Sundays in September” Jazz Festival in Tyler Park. This family-friendly jazz festival will have food trucks, beer from West Sixth Brewing and a raffle with items from local businesses. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy music by the Hermanos.

