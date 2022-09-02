5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)

Friday, Sept. 2

WorldFest 2022 (Sept. 2-5)

The Belvedere

No cover | Starts at 11 a.m.

Check out the many international cultures and communities that make Louisville vibrant at this multi-day event downtown, which returns for its 20th year this year. The big draw is the Parade of Cultures on Saturday afternoon, but there’ll also be three stages with live music, plus vendors selling international food, art and more.

PRFBBQLOU 2022 (Aug 30-Sept 4)

Kaiju, Mag Bar, PORTAL

$15-$75

So many postponed events have come back in 2022, but how about one that’s been on pause for five years? Yes, PRFBBQLOU — that is, Premier Rock Forum Barbecue Louisville — is back. It’s a multi-day music fest with more than 40 bands (many of which are from Kentucky) playing at three venues over six days. Plus, of course, there’s barbecue. Bring your friends and enjoy good music and good food.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Kentuckiana’s Largest Outdoor Flea Market

Waterfront Park

No cover | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Fleur de Flea is Kentucky’s largest outdoor flea market, with over 150 vendors selling “antiques, vintage, funk, junk, collectables, vintage clothes, handmade, repurposed, flowers, pumpkins, vegetables and so much more.” Food trucks and cold beverages will be available, and pets are welcome as long as they are leashed.

The Louisville Witches Ball

Art Sanctuary

$20 | 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Gather your coven for a night of camaraderie, music, dancing and more. Raven’s Roost Boutique and Pale Moon Tattoo have come together to host a masquerade ball celebrating all witches, warlocks, sprites, faeries and more. Put your best costumed foot forward for this event. VaVa Vixens and Rakadu Belly Dancers will perform.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Sundays in September Jazz Festival

Tyler Park

Free | 4-6 p.m.

It’s the 12th annual “Sundays in September” Jazz Festival in Tyler Park. This family-friendly jazz festival will have food trucks, beer from West Sixth Brewing and a raffle with items from local businesses. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy music by the Mike Tracy Quartet.

Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day

Mayor’s Labor Day Hike, Bike & Paddle 2022

Waterfront Park

Free | 8 a.m.

After a long weekend of food and drinks, get some exercise at the city’s annual Hike, Bike and Paddle. The hiking portion will feature multiple route options this year: one crosses the Big Four Bridge, one goes to the base of the Big Four Bridge, one goes to the Kennedy Bridge and one goes to the Belle of Louisville Wharf. The bike portion features an 18.2-mile route down River Road. The paddling portion will be a five-mile trip down the Ohio River with a free shuttle trip back. There will also be group classes and demonstrations for yoga, Tai Chi and Zumba. T-shirts will be available for the first 3,000 participants.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.