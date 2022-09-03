3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (9/30)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Late for Dinner with RMLLW2LLZ and The N8VS + Special Guests

Art Sanctuary

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Local hip-hop artists RMLLW2LLZ and The N8VS join Late for Dinner (Las Vegas), Sons of Silverton (Cincinnati), and Nick Ramsey (Racine, WI) at Art Sanctuary. This show will also stream on YouTube.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

LRS Fest

Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park)

$20 in advance, $25 day of show | Gates at 11:45 a.m., music at noon

This one-day festival is not only a showcase of twelve bands, nine of whom (Guerrilla Red, Anemic Royalty, Routine Caffeine, Taylor Road, Two Pump Chump, Tin Zelkova, Deep Above, Falling Tree Way, the Louisville School of Rock) are local — it’s also a fundraiser for The Kids Cancer Alliance. Find out why “The Original Louisville Rock Showcase” rocks (and, in the process, meet some wrestlers from Grindhouse Pro Wrestling Academy, who will be making appearances on-site.)

Freddy & The Cruegers

Losers 812

Free | 9 p.m.

This “80’s party cover band” dresses like the famous character from “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

