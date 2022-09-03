3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Friday, Sept. 9

Modest Mouse

Iroquois Amphitheater

Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m.

The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point.



Haley Heynderickx

Headliners Music Hall

$22 | 8 p.m.

A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer from heavy-hearted to happy, but it’s always driven by a magnetic and emotional sincerity.



Saturday, Sept. 10

Grackle, SadBlackLab

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 8 p.m.

Grackle isn’t an easy band to define, falling somewhere close to poetic, orchestral post-rock that often wanders into prog — and that stark originality from the six-piece ensemble shines very brightly. SadBlackLab performs alt-folk.



Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.