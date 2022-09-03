3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

FRIDAY, SEP. 23 – 25

Louder Than Life

Kentucky Exposition Center

$158.59+ | Times vary

Okay, obviously, we can’t talk about concerts this weekend without mentioning one of the biggest music events in Louisville — it’s technically dozens of concerts in one, kind of!

Nine Inch Nails headlined yesterday; tonight’s headliner is Slipknot, followed by KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. There’ll be plenty of other legendary talent, too — make sure you check out Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Alice In Chains, Incubus, Shinedown, Lamb of God, and all the other amazing bands and performers that make up this year’s super-stacked lineup. See you in the pit!

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Quieter Than Existence

Mag Bar

$5 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m.

If you won’t be able to see Slipknot’s headline set tonight, check out this all-ages show. Belushi Speed Ball — er, sorry, “Belushi Slip Not” — will bring the fun alongside Very Special People, The JimHärralson, and Indianapolis band Milquetoast. As with any Belushi show, keep your eyes open and don’t wear your nicest clothes — things are gonna get messy. We don’t know if there’ll be any Jell-O wrestling, but there’ll certainly be plenty of moshing.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

The Heavy Heavy (ft. Brooks Ritter)

Zanzabar

$15 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

The Heavy Heavy, a five-person group from Brighton, England, have a breezy, kinda bluesy, Fleetwood Mac-esque sound. They’ll be joined by Louisvillian and singer-songwriter Brooks Ritter.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.