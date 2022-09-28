20 Art Exhibitions To See In Louisville In October

Kevin Rose Schultz is showing at the Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery in October.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”

Through December

The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.



“BOURNE-SCHWEITZER ARTISTS”

Through Oct. 14

Group exhibition of 19 gallery artists.

“COLLECTIVE RESISTANCE: THE POLITICS OF PERSONHOOD”

Oct. 21-Nov. 12

Juried exhibition on personal politics.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

“ATE x 10”

Through Oct. 15

Group exhibition about food.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“SIGN OF THE TIMES”

Through Oct. 9

Group exhibition on recent events.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

“RETROSPECTIVE”

Through Oct. 15

Contrasting art done at an earlier time with present work.

Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“GROUNDHOG ARCHEOLOGY”

Oct. 1-29

Photographs and light box installations by Patrick Donley.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

“JUST PUSHING PAINT”

Through Dec. 31

CJ Fletcher solo exhibition.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

DAVID O. SCHUSTER

Through October

Works by one of the resident artists.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“TWIG STORIES”

Through Oct. 1

Art by Leslie Volle.

Kleinhelter Gallery

701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

“DIVIDED WE FALL”

Through Nov. 6

The 2022 KMAC Triennial exhibition featuring 11 artists with ties to Kentucky.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”

Through Dec. 31

A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives featuring art, music and pop culture.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

VINHAY KEO

Through November

New work by a former Louisvillian now living in Los Angeles.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“WHAT LIFTS YOU”

Through Dec. 31

Work by Kelsey Montague inspired by Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

“THE EARLY POSTER DESIGNS OF JULIUS FRIEDMAN, 1865-1980”

Through Dec. 16

Posters by the late graphic designer and photographer Julius Friedman.

Photographic Archives

Archives & Special Collections, Ekstrom Library, UofL

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“TANGLED THREADS”

Through Oct. 30

New painting series by Debra Lott.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

“BODY ELECTRIC”

Through Oct. 2

New work by Anna Erwin, the gallery director at Revelry.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

“ART FROM THE COLLECTION OF DARIO AND MADELINE COVI”

Through Nov. 5

Exhibition of art owned by the late UofL professor Dario Covi and his wife Madeline.

Schneider Hall Galleries, University of Louisville

104 Schneider Hall

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”

Through April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“LIFE IN LIGHT”

Through Oct. 22

Realist paintings by Stephen Brown.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

