20 Art Exhibitions To See In Louisville In October

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”
Through December
The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
“BOURNE-SCHWEITZER ARTISTS”
Through Oct. 14
Group exhibition of 19 gallery artists.
“COLLECTIVE RESISTANCE: THE POLITICS OF PERSONHOOD”
Oct. 21-Nov. 12
Juried exhibition on personal politics.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
“ATE x 10”
Through Oct. 15
Group exhibition about food.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“SIGN OF THE TIMES”
Through Oct. 9
Group exhibition on recent events.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
“RETROSPECTIVE”
Through Oct. 15
Contrasting art done at an earlier time with present work.
Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“GROUNDHOG ARCHEOLOGY”
Oct. 1-29
Photographs and light box installations by Patrick Donley.
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
“JUST PUSHING PAINT”
Through Dec. 31
CJ Fletcher solo exhibition.
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
DAVID O. SCHUSTER
Through October
Works by one of the resident artists.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“TWIG STORIES”
Through Oct. 1
Art by Leslie Volle.
Kleinhelter Gallery
701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“DIVIDED WE FALL”
Through Nov. 6
The 2022 KMAC Triennial exhibition featuring 11 artists with ties to Kentucky.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”
Through Dec. 31
A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives featuring art, music and pop culture.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
800 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
VINHAY KEO
Through November
New work by a former Louisvillian now living in Los Angeles.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“WHAT LIFTS YOU”
Through Dec. 31
Work by Kelsey Montague inspired by Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.
“THE EARLY POSTER DESIGNS OF JULIUS FRIEDMAN, 1865-1980”
Through Dec. 16
Posters by the late graphic designer and photographer Julius Friedman.
Photographic Archives
Archives & Special Collections, Ekstrom Library, UofL
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“TANGLED THREADS”
Through Oct. 30
New painting series by Debra Lott.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
“BODY ELECTRIC”
Through Oct. 2
New work by Anna Erwin, the gallery director at Revelry.
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
“ART FROM THE COLLECTION OF DARIO AND MADELINE COVI”
Through Nov. 5
Exhibition of art owned by the late UofL professor Dario Covi and his wife Madeline.
Schneider Hall Galleries, University of Louisville
104 Schneider Hall
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”
Through April 30
Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“LIFE IN LIGHT”
Through Oct. 22
Realist paintings by Stephen Brown.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
