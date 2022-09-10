10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10

Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend.

Monday, Sept. 12

Fright Bites Food Truck Fundraiser

The Merryweather

No cover | 5 p.m.

Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at The Merryweather. As the Facebook event page says: “We’ll be serving up our boooo-gie bar food out of the kitchen, and hosting a horror-themed Bingo event with spooky prizes!”

Acro Yoga in the Park

Big Four Lawn

Free | 6 p.m.

After a long Monday, head to the Big Four Lawn for a nice Acro-Yoga stretch. This freestyle jam is hosted by AcroYoga Louisville, and gives people of all skill levels a chance to enjoy a bit of acro-yoga with a beautiful view of the river.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Stand & Deliver: Variety Open Mic

Kaiju

Free | Show at 9:30 p.m.; Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for some time on stage, or just a good ol’ fashioned variety show, head to Kaiju for Stand & Deliver. Hosted by Annam Choudhry and Eliza Ledford, performers can sign-up starting at 9 p.m. (performers capped at 15). Comics get 5 minutes, musicians get 10 minutes, other performance time limits may vary.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

BugBot, Saturdays at Your Place, Stay Bent

MagBar

$10 | 7 p.m.

Head to Old Louisville for a rock show in one of the city’s best dive bars. Bands include Louisville’s own Stay Bent, BugBot and Saturdays at Your Place.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Free Comedy Thursday

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 8 p.m.

Swing by Butchertown for some quality comedy with Holly Lynea (as seen on “StandUp Nashville” on the Peacock Network), Dan Alten (national headliner from Kentucky), Cali Botkin, Neriah Romero, Kyle Mcglothlin and Creig Ewing.

Friday, Sept. 16

UofL Football Home Opener At The Alley

The Alley

No cover | 3:30-7 p.m.

The home opener for UofL football is this Friday against conference rivals Florida State. If you plan on attending or are looking for a fan-friendly place to watch the game, head to The Alley across the street from the stadium. This fan zone has turf green for yard games, live entertainment from rock band MaryMary, and plenty of food and drinks.

Germantown Oktoberfest 2022

Germantown Mill Lofts

No cover | 4-10 p.m.

Head to the parking lot behind the Germantown Mill Lofts for this Oktoberfest celebration with beer from Monnik and Sam Adams. There will also be food vendors, music by Squeezebot and games featuring stein hoisting, relay races and barrel rolling. Organizers said not to worry about the UofL game at the same time, as they will be broadcasting the game on outdoor screens.

Foxtoberfest (Sept. 16-17)

Gallant Fox

No cover | 5-11 p.m.

Gallant Fox is getting into the Oktoberfest spirit with its very own Foxtoberfest celebration. There will be a stein holding contest, best dressed contest, and plenty of beer, pretzels, brats and beer cheese.

Happy Hour for Give for Good Louisville

West Sixth NuLu

No cover | 6-11 p.m.

The countdown to Give For Good Louisville has begun, and West Sixth NuLu is getting into the giving spirit with a benefit happy hour. Proceeds from this happy hour go to KY IEP Advocate, which offers specialized education planning services to families as they navigate the special education process in the classroom.

Gaslight Arts & Crafts Festival (Sept. 16-18)

Jeffersontown

Free | Times vary

This week-long festival in Jeffersontown has quite the collection of events, but this Friday is when things really get going with a balloon glow, live entertainment and over 135 arts & crafts vendors.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.