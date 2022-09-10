10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (9/6)

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Showtunes Trivia

Big Bar

No cover | 7 p.m.

Join Big Bar for a night of “musical related hi-jinks!” This showtune trivia night features videos of Tony Performances and Broadway-related videos, and the winner gets a pair of tickets to see Pandora Production’s “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”

New Talent Tuesday

Louisville Comedy Club

No cover | 7:30 p.m.

Louisville Comedy Club has hit the scene with a splash, but this Tuesday you can see some of Louisville’s new comedic talent at New Talent Tuesday. There’s no cover to get in but there’s a two-item minimum in the showroom.

TV Trivia with Greg

Planet Of The Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

Are you a TV geek? Join Greg Welsh at Planet of the Tapes for a night of TV trivia. This is a 21+ event with limited seating. Gather a team of up to six and play for special prizes.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Nachbar Jazz Is Back!

Nachbar

No cover | 10 p.m.

Nachbar, the cozy little bar tucked away in Germantown, is hosting a jazz night. Performers include Mike Hyman, Jacob Duncan and Ryan McGillicuddy.

Trivia League – ‘The Simpsons’

Falls City Brewing

No cover | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Head to Falls City’s taproom for the kick off of the September Trivia League, with a special Simpsons edition. Come test your knowledge against other Simpson fanatics, and if you don’t win, there’s still plenty of beer to enjoy.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Beer Tasting with KY Humane Society Puppies

Evergreen Liquors (Middletown)

No cover | 4-7 p.m.

Evergreen Liquors is hosting a beer tasting of Falls City’s Amber Ale, with a few adoptable puppies from the Kentucky Humane Society. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Kentucky Humane Society.

An Evening with Beach Bum Berry

The Limbo

Free (RSVP) | 6-9 p.m.

The Limbo, a tiki bar, is hosting an evening with an author and historian of tiki culture — Jeff “Beach Bum” Berry. Berry will be hosting a special presentation with cocktail tastings and swag. The event is free, but RSVPs are required.

Friday, Sept. 9

When The Sun Sets, Stay Bent, & Sudden Guts

Mag Bar

$10 | 7 p.m.

Head to Old Louisville’s favorite dive bar for a show with pop-punk bands When The Sun Sets, Stay Bent and Louisville band Sudden Guts.

Oktoberfest Friday

German American Club

$5 | 4-11 p.m.

Believe it or not, Oktoberfest starts in September. So head to the German American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz.

Silent Disco

Falls City Brewing

$5 | 9 p.m.

Dance your heart out at this silent disco in Fall City Brewing. This event is hosted by Louisville Silent Disco and is 21+.

