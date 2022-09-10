10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (9/26)

Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend.

Monday, Sept. 26

Fright Bites Food Truck Fundraiser

ShopBar

No cover | 5 p.m.

Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at Shop Bar where they will have spooky food, horror-themed bingo and plenty of prizes.

Monday Evening Yoga

Christy’s Garden

Free | 6 p.m.

This event is hosted by the Kentucky Yoga Initiative, and offers a class accessible to all levels. Just fill out a waiver online before you come, and make sure to bring your own yoga supplies. If you’re nervous about the weather, check the Facebook page ahead of going. But note that Christy’s Garden is mostly covered.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Stand & Deliver: Variety Open Mic

Kaiju

Free | Show at 9:30 p.m.; Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for some time on stage, or just a good ol’ fashioned variety show, head to Kaiju for Stand & Deliver. Hosted by Annam Choudhry and Eliza Ledford, performers can sign-up starting at 9 p.m. (performers capped at 15). Comics get 5 minutes, musicians get 10 minutes, other performance time limits may vary.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Foxing Books Grand Opening

Shippingport Brewing Company

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Foxing Books, a mobile bookstore that travels around Louisville, is having its grand opening event at Shippingport Brewing Company. So come celebrate with brews and books at this unique event.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday 20th Anniversary Season

Big Four Bridge

No cover | 6 p.m.

It’s the last WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of the season, so head downtown to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. And if you want a preview of the bands, click here.

Copper & Kings Brandy for Butterflies

Copper & Kings

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

Support nature conservation while celebrating the fall migration of monarch butterflies. Re-Wilding Louisville will be tagging and releasing Monarch Butterflies at 6:30 p.m., while Copper & Kings will be serving specialty cocktails with native ingredients, local vendors will be selling handmade pottery and jewelry, and live music by Nick Lozano. Donations benefit Re-Wilding Louisville.

Thursday, Sept. 29

FURsdays at the Market

Logan Street Market

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

Join the Bourbon City Barkery for a “Doggie Block PAWty,” where $1 of every drink sold will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. There will be $6 Tito’s Specialty Puptails and on-site nail trimmings for your pups.

Friday, Sept. 30

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Movie Night!

Hi-Wire Brewing

$12 | 6-10 p.m.

OK, yes this is $2 over the $10 limit. But trust us, it’s worth it. “Hocus Pocus 2” debuts on Sept. 30, and to celebrate Hi-Wire Brewing is hosting a HalloQueen Kick-Off Party with Drag Queen Storytime – Kentucky. For the price of admission, you also get a small bag of popcorn, two slices of pizza, not to mention games, raffles and other spooky activities.

St. James Court Art Show 2022

St. James Court

Free | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The 66th annual St. James Court Art show is back again. Take a walk through the most beautiful collection of Victorian homes in Old Louisville, and see the work of over 600 artists using 17 different artistic mediums. And afterward, head to Old Louisville Brewery which will be opening early at Noon with live music and food trucks.

UnFair Art Show 2022

Mag Bar

No cover | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Psst! This is a super secret pick for all you cool cats and kittens out there. Save your money for the real art at the UnFair Art Show. This art show supports the local artists who aren’t featured in the St. James Court Art Show.

