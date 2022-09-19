10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (9/19)

Monday, Sept. 19

Monday Evening Yoga

Christy’s Garden

Free | 6 p.m.

This event is hosted by the Kentucky Yoga Initiative, and offers a class accessible to all levels. Just fill out a waiver online before you come, and make sure to bring your own yoga supplies. If you’re nervous about the weather, check the Facebook page ahead of going. But note that Christy’s Garden is mostly covered.

Acro Jam in the Park

Waterfront Park

Free | 6 p.m.

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view.

Oktoberfest (thru Oct. 2)

Drake’s (St. Matthews)

No cover | Starts at 11 a.m.

Starting today and lasting until Oct. 2, Drake’s is offering a specialty German menu with Oktoberfest-themed food. And for $9, you can buy a 25 oz souvenir stein with $8 refills of Samuel Adams Octoberfest. See the menu here.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Stand & Deliver: Variety Open Mic

Kaiju

Free | Show at 9:30 p.m.; Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for some time on stage, or just a good ol’ fashioned variety show, head to Kaiju for Stand & Deliver. Hosted by Annam Choudhry and Eliza Ledford, performers can sign-up starting at 9 p.m. (performers capped at 15). Comics get 5 minutes, musicians get 10 minutes, other performance time limits may vary.

Music Trivia with Greg!

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

Are you a TV geek? Join Greg Welsh at Planet of the Tapes for a night of TV trivia. This is a 21+ event with limited seating. Gather a team of up to six and play for special prizes.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Localer Than Life

1005 W. Market St. (Jeffersonville, IN)

$10 without Louder Than Life ticket (free with ticket) | 5 p.m.

Louder Than Life starts Thursday, but if you can’t wait until then, head to Localer Than Life for a show that highlights our own music scene. Bands performing include Foxbat, Cruel Queen, A Rumor Of War, Hollow Valley, Taken Lives, Next Attempt, Eastwood, Rooftop Garden and SBDMPROJECT. There will also be vendors, food and drink and jello wrestling.

Music Bingo

Parlour Jeffersonville

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Head to the Parlour in Jeffersonville for some delicious pizza, tasty brews and music bingo with up to $100 in jackpots. Cards will be available virtually to help prevent COVID-19.

Thursday, Sept. 22

An Evening Of Psych Sounds

The Enchanted Forest

Free | 7 p.m.

Floyd County Brewing is also home to The Enchanted Forest, a psychedelic stage for psychedelic sounds. This transcendent show features performances by Louisville’s Kinni Moon and Ground Control and Lexington’s Killa Kaiju.

Against the Grain x Parlour Oktoberfest party

Parlour Jeffersonville

No cover | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fans of these two local hot-spots will be salivating as Against the Grain pairs their delicious brews with the cheesy goodness of Parlour’s pizza. This is an Oktoberfest party you don’t want to miss.

Friday, Sept. 23

Mag Bar’s Quieter Than Existence

Mag Bar

$5 | Doors at 8 p.m.

To counter Louder Than Life, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People, and The Jim Harralson.

