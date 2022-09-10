10 Events You Shouldn’t Miss In Louisville This Month

Every issue, LEO’s staff finds an eclectic collection of events that you should attend over the next two weeks.

Here’s our picks from the Sept. 14th issue of LEO Weekly.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16-18

The Gaslight Festival

Various locations in Jeffersontown | Free | Times vary

This festival in Jeffersontown has quite the collection of events, but the weekend is when things really get going with a balloon glow, car show, pipe smoking contest, live entertainment, local art for sale and plenty of drinks and food. —Ethan Smith

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Louisville Pride Festival

Louisville Pride Foundation | Bardstown Road | Free | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

This might be a smaller pride festival than the big one at Waterfront Park, but rest assured there’ll still be plenty of glitter, glam, flags and drag. Have fun supporting the LGBTQ community and local businesses. —Carolyn Brown

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

The Schnitzelburg Fall Walk

Various Locations | No cover | 11 a.m.

The Schnitzelburg Fall Walk is an all-day neighborhood multi-block party that features a market and live music in an area packed with great bars. It kicks off with a Flea Off Market at 11 a.m. at Monnik Beer Co. (1036 E. Burnett Ave.). Starting at 6 p.m., Monnik will also have a live music stage featuring performances by Turbonut, Tall Squares, Buck the Taxidermist and more. Starting at 4 p.m., the Merryweather (1101 Lydia Ave.) will also have a stage featuring Rude Weirdo, Ted Tyro, Future Fossils and more. —Scott Recker

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24 – 25

RadFest: A Back 2 the ‘80s Event

Planet of the Tapes | 640 Barret Ave. | 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Free | 21+

The ‘80s are forever popular thanks to blinding fluorescents and the advent of serious video game culture. Folks cannot get enough of a time when life seemed totally tubular. Radfest at Planet of the Tapes will be hosted by Holly Who Art and Jason Shepard ArtworX. It’s the latest and greatest in retro pop culture fun with arts, crafts, costume contests, music, movies and more. Celebrate the decade that gave us “The Reflex” and “Purple Rain,” as you meet others who can’t wait to “Safety Dance” along with you. —Erica Rucker

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Really Really Free Market

Joe Creason Park | 1297 Trevilian Way | Free | 4 p.m.

“Nothing in life is free” is a lie. The Really Really Free Market is really really free and all the items available for choosing will be really really free. There is no trading, no bartering and absolutely no money exchange. The Louisville Anarchists host this anti-capitalist market several times a year organized around their principles of “mutual aid, cooperation, and voluntary association.” However, anyone at any time can do a RRFM. It’s an event with roots in New Zealand and Asian Food Not Bombs groups. The event has spread worldwide and happens all over the United States. —Erica Rucker

THROUGH SEPT. 25

‘fınd magic’

garner narrative contemporary fine art | 642 E. Market St. | Free

We all need a little magic in our lives. The seven artists in this group exhibition are showing us how it can be done. Artist and gallerist Angie Reed Garner says she needed more magic in her life after recent events. “I dug deep for my magic, addressed some issues, talked to people, and manifested some wonderful things through one kind or another of painstaking daily labor and attention,” she said. “Other people dug deep in different ways; I saw them doing it, whether they knew it or not, and it gave me hope. Here’s a show about it.” —Jo Anne Triplett

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

NuLu Fest

NuLu | 600-800 blocks of Market Street | Free | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

This free street festival is returning for its 12th year, following a pandemic hiatus. It’ll feature live music, a play area for kids and more than 85 booths with local vendors. —Carolyn Brown

THROUGH SEPT. 25

‘Affırmations Of Color And Life’ By Aaron Lubrick

PYRO Gallery | 1006 E. Washington St. | Free

The recent paintings of Aaron Lubrick are in his usual themes of nature and people. He prefers to depict daily interactions from his world of being an artist, art teacher and father. “As an artist whose practice is embedded in the traditions of landscape painting,” he says, “I am interested in [art] that explores our very human relationship with nature in a contemporary context.” Also showing is The Allied Drawers Consortium (Lubrick is a founding member). —Jo Anne Triplett

THROUGH OCT. 2

‘Body Electric’ By Anna Erwin

Revelry Boutique + Gallery | 742 E. Market St. | Free

There is a lot of talk today about featuring all variations of the human body in art and advertising. The body positivity movement comes at a time when the average female wears a size 16 and is 5-foot-4. Certainly not the size 2 of most 6-foot models. Artist Anna Erwin understands this; in her debut solo show at Revelry, her floating figure drawings represent a range of body sizes. “The driving force behind all my pieces is to ignite a love for being in one’s own skin and to appreciate every line the curve of the body makes,” she said. —Jo Anne Triplett

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

Wizard Wednesday

Old Louisville Brewery | 625 W. Magnolia Ave. | Free | 6-10 p.m.

Professional wizard Devin Person — seriously, he’s a dude who works as a wizard — wants you to know that your magic is real, too. To that end, he hosts Wizard Wednesday, a monthly laid-back night at Old Louisville Brewery that’s all about the enchanting power of, well, enchantment. Dress up like a wizard, get a tarot reading, get a drink and meet the wizard himself. —Carolyn Brown

