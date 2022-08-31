What To See In Louisville: Gallery Roundup

David O. Schuster is showing at the Kentucky Fine Art Gallery in September.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

‘STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING’

Through December

The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

‘CEREMONIALS’

Through Sept. 2

Art by Wendi Smith

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

‘ATE X 10’

Through Oct. 15

Group exhibition about food

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

‘PRESENCE: A SHOW OF WORKS IN SUPPORT OF TIP IT FORWARD’

Through Sept. 9

Work from 16 artists with proceeds going to Tip It Forward, a health non-profıt.

‘THE NOD’

Through Sept. 30

Art exhibition and book release by illustrator August Northcut and photographer Thomas Northcut.

fıfteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fıfteen-twelve.com

‘FORGOTTEN FOUNDATIONS: LOUISVILLE’S LOST ARCHITECTURE’

Through Sept. 23

Exhibition of photographs and architectural records of destroyed historic architecture in downtown Louisville

The Filson Historical Society

1310 S. Third St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

fılsonhistorical.org

‘WEST OF NINTH: RACE, RECKONING, AND RECONCILIATION’

Through September

Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

fraziermuseum.org

‘NEW M/M PAINTINGS’

Through Sept. 3

First solo exhibition by Andrew Rosenbarger

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

‘RETROSPECTIVE’

Sept. 20-Oct. 15

Contrasting art done at an earlier time with present work.

Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St.

La Grange Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

‘JUST PUSHING PAINT’

Sept. 9-Dec. 31

CJ Fletcher solo exhibition.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

kcaah.org

DAVID O. SCHUSTER

Through October

Works by one of the resident artists

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

kentuckyfıneartgallery.com

‘DIVIDED WE FALL’

Through Nov. 6

The 2022 KMAC Triennial exhibition featuring 11 artists with ties to Kentucky.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

‘COLLECTION CURVEBALLS’

Through Dec. 31

A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives featuring art, music and pop culture.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; FridaysSaturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

sluggermuseum.org

‘NOT IN MY BACKYARD’

Through Sept. 24

New work by UofL professor Ying Kit Chan.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

‘WHAT LIFTS YOU’

Through Dec. 31

Work by Kelsey Montague inspired by Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

‘IN A NEW LIGHT’

Through Sept. 1

Couplets of photographs from gallery owner Paul Paletti’s collection.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

‘THE EARLY POSTER DESIGNS OF JULIUS FRIEDMAN, 1865-1980’

Through Dec. 16

Posters by the late graphic designer and photographer Julius Friedman.

Photographic Archives

Archives & Special Collections, Ekstrom Library, UofL

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

louisville.edu

‘I BET WE CAN BUILD THAT: WEBER GROUP PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE’

Through mid-September

A retrospective of the Louisville-based Weber Group design fırm.

Portland Museum

2308 Portland Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 12-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 12-4 p.m.

portlandky.org

‘AFFIRMATIONS OF COLOR AND LIFE’

Sept. 2-25

Recent paintings by Aaron Lubrick.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

‘BODY ELECTRIC’

Sept. 9-Oct. 2

New work by Anna Erwin, the gallery director at Revelry.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

‘ART FROM THE COLLECTION OF DARIOAND MADELINE COVI’

Sept. 30-Nov. 5

Exhibition of art owned by the late UofL professor Dario Covi and his wife Madeline.

Schneider Hall Galleries, UofL

104 Schneider Hall

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu

‘KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LAFRANCE’

Through April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

‘DAY IN & DAY OUT’

Through Sept. 3

Debut exhibition at WheelHouse of art by Colleen Merrill.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

