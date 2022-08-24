WalletHub Study Ranks Kentucky 7th-Worst State In Nation For Student Debt

This morning, personal finance website WalletHub released a study that said Kentucky ranks seventh-highest (in this case, seventh-worst) in the nation for “indebtedness and earning opportunities” for college students and graduates.

According to the study, “2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt,” WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., “based on 11 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities. Our data set ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.”

The six states that ranked higher than Kentucky were, in order, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Mississippi, and Delaware.

Here’s how Kentucky ranked in specific categories:

29th — Average Student Debt

11th — Proportion of Students with Debt

5th — Student Debt as Percentage of Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

25th — Unemployment Rate of Population Aged 25 to 34

5th — Percent of Student Loans Past Due or in Default

9th — Availability of Student Jobs

22nd — Availability of Paid Internships

27th — Grant Growth

You can read the full study and learn about the methodology for creating it at this link.

The study is timely — earlier today, President Biden announced a plan to help millions of low- and middle-income Americans who owe student debt.

