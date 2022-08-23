Two Local Beer Events This Weekend In Louisville, And One With Margaritas

We’re still two months away from Oktoberfest, but beer remains popular in every season. As it happens, there are two big events in Louisville that celebrate local brews, and we’ve got the info you need below.

Of course, both events are 21+, so remember to bring your ID. Please drink responsibly and use a ride-sharing service when necessary.

By the way: if you’d rather take part in an alcohol tasting event for margaritas instead of beer, check out Margaritas in the ‘Ville, a LEO-sponsored event, this Thursday at Captain’s Quarters.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

Central Park

$15 | 6-10 p.m.

Four food trucks, sixteen local breweries, and live music will make Central Park the place to be this Friday night. Bridge 19 and LittleBand will provide the tunes; Against the Grain, Monnik, West Sixth, Gravely, and more will provide the brews. You’re welcome to bring a dog as long as it’s on a leash.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Brew at the Zoo and Wine Too!

Louisville Zoo

$40-$125 | 5:30-9:30 p.m.

In most cases, if you’re drunk and surrounded by zoo animals, something has gone terribly wrong. But not this time!

The Louisville Zoo is once again hosting this fundraiser event, which will feature samples of local beer and wine. Admission to the fest gets you 20 drink tickets, each of which will be good for a 2-oz pour. (There’ll also be water and nonalcoholic samples available, too.) Make sure to bring money to spend at the food trucks.

Bring a lawn chair blanket to sit on the Oasis Field Lawn and listen to live music by local duo Kevin & Lauren. VIP guests will get special animal encounters, weather permitting, among other perks.

