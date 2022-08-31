Two Festivals Are Returning To Bernheim Forest In September

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest announced that two of its one-day festivals, CONNECT and BugFest, will return on consecutive weekends this September.

Below, we’ve got the info you need to plan for a fun day (or night) in the forest.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

CONNECT

$0-$20 (see website for details) | 3:58-9:58 p.m.

See Bernheim at night — but not too late.

This festival will be back for its twelfth year next month. The Forest Giants will be lit up, there’ll be a silent disco, and there’ll be local beer and wine (plus plenty of food to go with it.)

Kids will be able to join a drum circle, make art and play with sand and bubbles.

There’ll be live music from Mighty Shades of Ebony, United Band, Elk Hound, Zu Zu Ya Ya, Kuvebo and Mr. Dan.

Bernheim’s Artists in Residence Sonja Hinrichsen and Mike Elsherif and Environmental Artist in Residence Carla Rhodes will display their work around Bernheim’s Lake Nevin.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

BugFest

Free for members, $10 per car for non-members | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This’ll be the event for you if you’re a fan of anything and everything related to insects! There’ll be bug-themed crafts, a “Bug Zoo,” a bug-themed concert, a parade of bugs and more. Expect butterflies, spiders and plenty of other tiny creatures that crawl and fly.

