Tip It Forward And fifteenTwelve Team Bring ‘Presence’ To Portland

The Tip It Forward Plus Bus is the mobile care center for the organization.

Tip it Forward and fifteenTWELVE are partnering up to present: Presence: a show of works in support of Tip It Forward. This art show will feature artists: Megan Bickel, John Brooks, Kirby Coleman, Kevin Flores, Valerie Fuchs, Noah Howard, Ober-Rae Starr Livingstone, Aaron Lubrick, Mari Mujica, Shane Nearman, Rebecca Norton, Letitia Quesenberry, Jack Scally, Albert Shumake, Skylar Smith, and Ed “Nardie” White. The show opens at fifteenTWELVE Thursday, August 4. The gallery will be open from 7-9 p.m.

All art is available for purchase and there will also be donations accepted for the organization through their website, QR code and via envelopes on site at the show.

All artists are donating some or all of the proceeds from the sale of the works to Tip It Forward so that they can continue their mission of trauma-centered, whole person care for anyone that needs it.

About Tip It Forward

‘Tip It Forward began in 2014, in a private massage practice after multiple individuals from underserved neighborhoods requested access to massage therapy. Sparked by the power in the simple act of giving more than is expected, client tips were converted into providing care to those with limited resources. From this beginning came the larger vision for tipping the balance of access to health + care forward.’

“The aim of Tip It Forward is really promoting a whole health model of care that’s really prioritizing the person in the center of that care, and really delivering work that is trauma-informed, and equitable and holistic — that really prioritizes someone’s mental well-being, delivering work that decreases stress and helps people feel like they’re okay and pain is reduced,” Kammaleathahh Livingstone, Founder and Executive Director said during a private preview event on Tuesday August 2.

The Plus Bus, Tip It Forward’s mobile care center will be onsite for the event.

