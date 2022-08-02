The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.

This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year.

The annual event, also known as the “127 Yard Sale,” stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.

From Aug. 4-7, more than 2,000 vendors will be set up along roadsides, in RV parks and campgrounds, in antique malls and in front yards to sell anything and everything along the route, which goes through Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio and Kentucky.

According to the 127 Yard Sale website, the event began in 1987 when a county executive in Jamestown, Tennessee “planned the event to encourage travelers to bypass interstate highways such as I-40 and I-75 in favor of scenic routes that would take them through rural communities and allow them to experience what the small towns and cities had to offer.”

127yardsale.com has a list of major vendor stops, including Covered Bridge Antique Mall in Mount Healthy. But local neighborhoods are also hosting their own 127-centric yard sales.

MainStrasse in Covington is hosting a yard sale pop-up from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7. Vendors will be set up along Sixth Street. Get more info about the MainStrasse yard sale at facebook.

The Northside Summer Market is also taking place this weekend. There will be yard sales spread along Hamilton Avenue from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6 along Hamilton Avenue. Get more info about the Northside Summer Market at northsidesummermarket.

