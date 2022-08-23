The Taste Of South Louisville Is At Churchill Downs This Weekend

The Taste of South Louisville will be happening this weekend, August 27 at Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. Tickets are $50 and will benefit South Louisville Community Ministries who provide emergency help for neighors in crisis.

There will be over 25 vendors, a cash bar, a traveling bookstore, chances to win dessert for the week, a silent auction, and a beautiful view of the track.

For more information and tickets, visit tasteofsouthlouisville.com.

Vendors:

The Black Italian, Caribbean Cafe, Derby City Gaming, Duck Donuts, Froggy’s Popcorn, Jerusalem Kitchen, Khalil’s on Dixie, Khomi’s Mexican Desserts, L’Boujee Kitchen, Lady J’s Lemonade, Levy Restaurants, Mark’s Feed Store, Mayan Cafe, Seafood Lady, Soul Hi Vegan, Sunergos Coffee, Thai Noodles, The TP Experience, Union 15, Vietnam Kitchen, Pure Beverage Co. and Talking Rain, Hometown Pizza, Time Page’s Corner Store, and Tuscany Italian.

Limited tickets will be available at the door. Purchasing online ahead of the event is the best way to secure your place.

Even if you can’t make it to the event, the silent auction is open to the public beginning on August 27. Silen auction items include: a stay at the French Lick Resort, dinner at Jack Fry’s, bourbon tasting at Doc Crow’s, and tickets to Bourbon and Beyond!

Register at tasteofsouthlouisville.com.

When: August 27, 2022 at 6-8:30PM

Where: Churchill Down’s Millionaires Row

What: A Choose-Your-Own 20 Course Dinner

Tickets: $50 at the door or online at tasteofsouthlouisville.com

