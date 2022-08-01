The Street Rod Nationals Return To Louisville, See Schedule

More than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars will hit Louisville this weekend when the Street Rod Nationals return to the Kentucky Expo Center on Thursday, Aug. 4-7.

The annual event is a showcase of thousands of “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release.

This is the event’s 25th consecutive year in Louisville and is one of the largest car showcase events in the world.

Besides the car showcase, there’ll also be a trade show, product seminars, an arts and crafts fair, a swap meet for vintage car parts, live music, and an all-denomination church service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Tickets at the gate are $19 for adults (anyone 13 and older) and $6 for children (ages 6-12.) Children five and under are free with an adult. Families can buy a $40 Family Pack for two adults and three children; National Street Rod Association members, veterans, and seniors (60 and older) can get $17 tickets. You can buy advance tickets at the Expo Center box office of O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Check out the full schedule here.