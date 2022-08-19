The Louisville Orchestra Announces Free Neighborhood Concerts

The Louisville Orchestra has announced a new series of free concerts under their Music Without Borders series. Tickets for the performances are not required and the public is encouraged to bring personal seating to the performances at Shawnee Park. The series kicks off at Iroquois Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and at Shawnee Park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“The journey toward reinventing the Louisville Orchestra as an essential public service for our city has re-centered us to use all our creative power to affect momentous cultural change,” said Louisville Orchestra Director Teddy Abrams in a release. “We strive to make the LO truly an orchestra of and for the people. Our city will thrive by finding the communal inspiration and strength necessary to confront whatever challenges we face in the future. Music Without Borders is our vehicle to accelerate community recovery and connection.”

The Music Without Borders program will return to selected neighborhoods at least every three month throughout the concert season. The neighborhood venues for the 2022 and 2023 season included for these concerts are the California Community Center (1600 W. St. Catherine St. in California Park, 40210), the Logan Street Market (1001 Logan St. in Shelby Park, 40204), The Jeffersonian (10617 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown 40299), the Iroquois Amphitheater (1080 Amphitheater Road, South Louisville 40214), and Shawnee Park (4501 W. Broadway in West Louisville, 40211). More venues may be added as the season progresses.

All neighborhood concerts are free. Free tickets will be issued in advance and at the door. Link to https://louisvilleorchestra.org/mwob-register/ to secure advance tickets. There will also be a check-in table at each concert opening 90 minutes before the performance.

Schedule:

Saturday September 10 at 8 p.m.

Iroquois Park Amphitheater

Sunday September 11 at 3 p.m.

Shawnee Park

Rei Hotoda, conductor

Lara Downes, piano

A program featuring music of American men and women composers including George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Paola Prestini’s tribute to the 19th Amendment for women’s suffrage Let Me See the Sun.

‘Symphonic Sparks’

Thursday October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Jeffersonian

Friday October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Logan Street Market

Saturday October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

California Community Center

Teddy Abrams, conductor

A program featuring two popular romantic orchestral masterworks and music by a member of the LO Creators Corps: Finlandia by Jean Sibelius, Fictional Migrations by Lisa Bielawa, and the Symphony No. 9 by Dmitri Shostakovich. Two selections explore the theme of freedom from different perspectives – as an individual and as a country. The third is a humorous and magical romp through the colors of the orchestra.

‘Love at First Listen’

Thursday February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Jeffersonian

Friday February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Logan Street Market

Saturday February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

California Community Center

Gabriel Lefkowitz, conductor and violin

A program featuring music that laid the foundations of classical music: the Concerto for Violin & Oboe by J. S. Bach and the Symphony No. 5 by Franz Schubert

‘With American Flair’

Thursday March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The Jeffersonian

Friday March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Logan Street Market

Saturday March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

California Community Center

Kelly Corcoran, conductor

A program featuring music of Americans inspired by the energy and diversity of our country including the Overture to West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein, The Tender Land Suite by Aaron Copland, and music by LO Creators Corps member TJ Cole.

