The Homies Release New Album, ‘It’s A Lot Going On’

Creating their own beats, rhymes, and videos in house,

‘ music percolates with a joyful collective energy. Showcasing their mind-meld chemistry and knack for infectious hooks, the Louisville crew shares

,

their second studio album. The perfect recipe to cool down the dog days of summer,

It’s A Lot Going On

compiles 14 brand new tracks into a sleek and boisterous package. All four members of The Homies–

contribute vocals to the project, each bringing their own sly turns of phrase and lilting melodies to the equation. The album features production from group members 2forwOyNE and Ace, along with

,

,

, and others, who provide The Homies with a breezy sonic template perfectly designed to cool down the dog days of summer.

It’s A Lot Going On is versatile, hopping from style to style, but it never loses the casual feel of a hangout with close friends. The four emcees shoot their shot at girls, shoot the sh*t about sports, and have a blast one-upping each other with creative flexes. Ping-ponging from hard-hitting trap on tracks like opener “Out Here” and the funky “Had To,” to effervescent rhythmic anthems like “Goat Mami” and “Trouble,” the album is united by an upbeat, danceable aesthetic that, like their hometown, bridges the gap between the Midwest and the South. With appearances from Marzz, Jace, and Australian artist Mason Dane, who The Homies met on a recent sojourn Down Under, It’s A Lot Going On is available everywhere now.