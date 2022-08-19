The Homies Release New Album, ‘It’s A Lot Going On’

The Homies (Ace Pro, Shloob, Quiiso, and 2forwOyNE) are dropping a new album, It’s A Lot Going On!
From the release:
|Creating their own beats, rhymes, and videos in house, The Homies‘ music percolates with a joyful collective energy. Showcasing their mind-meld chemistry and knack for infectious hooks, the Louisville crew shares It’s A Lot Going On, their second studio album. The perfect recipe to cool down the dog days of summer, It’s A Lot Going On compiles 14 brand new tracks into a sleek and boisterous package. All four members of The Homies–Quiiso, Ace Pro, Shloob & 2forwOyNE–contribute vocals to the project, each bringing their own sly turns of phrase and lilting melodies to the equation. The album features production from group members 2forwOyNE and Ace, along with Ricky Boom, 18YEAROLDMAN, Louie Lastic, and others, who provide The Homies with a breezy sonic template perfectly designed to cool down the dog days of summer.
It’s A Lot Going On is versatile, hopping from style to style, but it never loses the casual feel of a hangout with close friends. The four emcees shoot their shot at girls, shoot the sh*t about sports, and have a blast one-upping each other with creative flexes. Ping-ponging from hard-hitting trap on tracks like opener “Out Here” and the funky “Had To,” to effervescent rhythmic anthems like “Goat Mami” and “Trouble,” the album is united by an upbeat, danceable aesthetic that, like their hometown, bridges the gap between the Midwest and the South. With appearances from Marzz, Jace, and Australian artist Mason Dane, who The Homies met on a recent sojourn Down Under, It’s A Lot Going On is available everywhere now.
Check out their new video here:
Fresh off the Jack Harlow Summer Tour and gearing up for fall, also with Harlow, The Homies are wasting no time and getting on to new music. Listen here: https://thehomies.ffm.to/itsalotgoingon.
It’s A Lot Going On tracklist:
- Out Here
- Thirsty
- Situational
- Had To
- Topic
- Love On The Brain ft. Jace
- Goat Mami
- Shake
- Face It
- Before You Depart ft. Marzz
- SMS
- Yours
- Trouble ft. Mason Dane
- Penelope.
Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.